Darlene Hotopp
Darlene Dolores Grau Hotopp, 87 of Des Moines, formerly of Gladbrook, passed away on October 26, 2020 at Kavanagh House after a 6 year struggle with the dual illnesses of Myesthenia Gravis and Dementia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no funeral services will be held at this time. A zoom event will be held by invitation. Interment will be held at a later date at Union Grove Cemetery for immediate family.
Darlene was born on February 12, 1933 to William and Helen Grau in Olive Township rural Calamus, Iowa. She attended Calamus Community Schools followed by Wartburg College for a 2 year teaching degree, and later a Bachelors in Education from Drake University. She married Cullen (Skip) Hotopp on March 13, 1953. Skip and Darlene lived in several Iowa communities before settling near Gladbrook to build their dream home at Union Grove Lake. Darlene was a teacher and taught several grades of elementary school and pre-school. She also worked in the banking field and eventually closed out her career by working at Des Moines Public Schools.
Darlene had many talents. She was an excellent seamstress and made hundreds of quilts for family and friends. She was a master at piecing together quilt tops from scraps of fabric donated to the church. She was involved in a church quilting group for many years. In her retirement years, she volunteered teaching English to immigrants, reading to children, and assisting with American Legion Auxiliary activities.
Darlene is survived by her daughter, Denise Hotopp of Des Moines and son, Ronald Hotopp of Missouri; 3 grandchildren, Andrew (Kiersten) Hotopp of Des Moines, Heidi Hotopp (Ben) Dryden of Washington D.C., and William (Crystal) Hotopp of Missouri; 6 great-grandchildren, Teddy Dryden and Isaac Dryden, Henry Hotopp, and Joseph, Vera, and Jace Hotopp and a 7th great-grandson due in December. Also survived by sisters Mayme (Bill) Smith of Plano, Texas, Donna (Don) Coon of Cedar Rapids, Laura Grau of Garland, Texas and brother-in-law Frank Pieper of Emden, Illinois and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Skip Hotopp; parents William Grau and Helen Grau; Sisters Joyce Pieper, Dianna Eggers, Janice Alden, and brother, Lowell Grau.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
or one of Darlene's suggestions which include her church, Our Saviour Lutheran at 4003 2nd Ave. in Des Moines; Myesthenia Gravis Foundation https://myasthenia.org
; Alzheimers Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org
; or EveryStep Kavanagh House at 900 56th in Des Moines.