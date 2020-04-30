|
Darlene Lucille & Donald Francis Kern
Darlene Lucille Kern and Donald Francis Kern died two hours apart at Bishop Drumm Care Center, in Johnston, Iowa. They were married for 74 years. Darlene died at age 94 on April 24, 2020, with her husband at her side. Don was 99 and died on April 25.
Darlene was born in Washington, Iowa, on February 12, 1926, to Bertha (Welliever )Young and Harold William Young. She attended Washington Public Schools and graduated from Washington High School in 1944. She worked as a sales associate at McLellan's Department Store, in Washington, during her high school years and after graduation.
Don was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on September 17, 1920, to Helen Elizabeth (Saur) Kern and Anthony William Kern. The family moved to Richmond, Iowa, when Don was three. He attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and graduated from Kalona High School in 1938. Don served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1942-1945. After specialized training in the U.S., he was stationed in Norwich, England, as a B17 Bomber mechanic. Upon his return, he and his brother, Cletus, worked their parents' farm in Richmond.
Darlene and Don were married at the Holy Trinity Rectory, in Richmond, on March 9, 1946. They had three children: Deanna, Douglas, and Debra. In 1952 the Kerns moved to their farm in Wellman, Iowa, where, in 1958, Don purchased a John Deere Implement dealership. The family moved to Indianola, Iowa, in 1962, where Don owned and operated Don Kern Implement. Darlene served as the bookkeeper for both businesses.
Don later assumed management of Geneser Implement. After his retirement, in 1972, he spent countless hours working on his farm near Indianola. He was an avid fisherman, reader, and lover of travel. He was known for his lively sense of humor.
Darlene earned certification in School Food Service Management from Iowa State University. For twelve years, she worked in food service for the Indianola Public Schools and became cafeteria manager and head cook at Indianola Middle School. She was a member of Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and was an avid baker, gardener, and bridge player. She was known for her love of children.
The couple traveled throughout the United States and to other countries, including China. They spent many winters in Arizona. Since 2016, Darlene and Don had made their home at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center. Both will be remembered for their devotion to family and their welcoming home.
Darlene was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Richard Young and Max Young. She is survived by her sister, Margie Thompson (Frank), and sister-in-law, Beverly Young.
Don was predeceased by his parents; siblings Cletus Kern, Vivian Grady, Arlene Marr, Carolyn Weitzell, and their spouses; brothers-in-law Paul Young and Ted Onstot; and nephew Timothy Charles Grady. He is survived by sisters Rita Young and Donna Onstot.
Darlene and Don are also survived by daughter Deanna Ludwin (Gary) of Fort Collins, Colorado; son Douglas Kern (Beverly) of Johnston; daughter Debra Kern of Johnston; grandchildren Mark Ludwin (Laura), David Ludwin (Katie), David Kern (Allison Esser), Brian Steckelberg (Dawn Hagen), and Janelle Herrmann (Brian); great-grandchildren Cole, Grant, Iris, and Thomas Ludwin, and Matthew and Zachary Herrmann; twenty-four beloved nieces and nephews; and many special friends and neighbors.
The family wishes to thank the Veterans Administration health professionals; Wesley Life and Suncrest Hospice Care; the dedicated staff at Bishop Drumm Care Center; and Samantha, Mirsada, and Thuong, at Martina Place, for their compassionate care.
Darlene and Don will be interred at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.iowafuneralplanning.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Indianola Public Library, 207 North B St., Indianola 50125, and the Food Bank at Helping Hands of Warren County, 109 East Clinton, Indianola 50125.
