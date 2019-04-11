|
|
Darlene 'Dee' Mather
Des Moines - Darlene "Dee" Ann Mather passed away on April 8, 2019 at Wesley Acres Austin Center. She had waged a courageous battle against Parkinson's disease and its complications for seven years.
Dee was born in Vinton, Iowa on November 22, 1934 to Mary Faris Geiger and James Geiger. The family moved to Waterloo shortly after that and Dee graduated from West High School in Waterloo. Following that a family friend sponsored her to attend Tarkio College in Tarkio, Missouri for her Associates degree. It was there that she met her husband of 55 years Paul Boyd Mather. Dee and Boyd then moved to Evanston, Illinois where Dee worked at Rotary International as a secretary while Boyd attended seminary at Garrett Evangelical Seminary at Northwestern University and also started his doctorate at the University of Chicago. Their son Steven was born there.
Dee and Boyd then moved to Tama, Iowa as Boyd started his ministry with the United Methodist Church. Dee at that time was a full- time mom, as their son David was born while in Tama. Moves to Coggon, Sibley, and Dubuque Iowa then followed. It was in Sibley that Dee earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from Northwestern College in Orange City, attending night classes. After the move to Dubuque, Dee earned a Master's degree in Library Science from Loras College and began working full time at what is now Northeast Iowa Community College in adult education, specializing in secretarial and administrative education. A long period of residency in Dubuque followed as their sons finished high school there.
In 1985 Dee and Boyd moved to Des Moines, where Dee began teaching at the American Institute of Business. She retired from AIB in 1998, then helping in the library at DMACC while teaching ESL classes there. This helped to finance Dee and Boyd's passion for travel to all areas of the world, eventually setting foot on all seven continents, including Antarctica. She then devotedly helped to take care of Boyd after he was stricken with Alzheimer's disease until his passing in 2012.
Dee was a devoted mother and grandmother, heavily subsidizing both her sons' and grandchildrens' education and activities. She was active in the Des Moines Chapter of PEO and also the Professional Secretaries Association. She was gently tolerant of her husband's and older son's passion for sports, making only occasional references to "the perpetual ball game".
She was very popular at Wesley Acres and known for her friendship and warmth to both residents and staff. The family wishes to thank the staff at Wesley Acres Austin Center, led by Lynda Hills, as well as Dr. Lynn Struck, Dr. Jay Rosenberger, and Dr. Sara Garner for their care of Dee. We also wish to thank devoted friends Dick and Shirley Kiefer, Ruth Brockman, and Linda Zeiger for helping Mom later in life.
Dee is survived by her sons Steven (Kristen) of Urbandale, IA and David (Elizabeth) of St. Paul, Minnesota. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Isabel Mather of St. Paul, MN, and Kieran and Alexandra Mather of Urbandale. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and James Geiger, and her brothers Ross, David, and James Thomas Geiger.
Funeral services will be held at Dunn's Chapel of Iles Funeral Homes in Des Moines, Monday, April 15, 2019, at 3:00 pm with family greeting friends from 1:00 pm till service time. Interment of cremains will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton, IA.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Good Samaritan Fund at Wesley Acres.
"….the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2nd Timothy 4:6-7
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 11, 2019