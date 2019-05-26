|
Darlene Obr
West Des Moines - Darlene Obr, a longtime resident of West Des Moines, died Thursday, May 23rd at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at West Des Moines Christian Church on Mills Civic Parkway June 1st at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
Born in Crofton, Nebraska in 1938, Darlene graduated from Sacred Heart School of Nursing as an RN in 1958. Darlene practiced pediatric nursing at Iowa Lutheran Hospital, Des Moines College of Osteopathic Medicine and most recently, Des Moines Pediatric and Adolescent Clinic in Beaverdale. Nursing and caring for others was her greatest passion. In her final days, the nurses she had mentored, were able to give that love and caring back to her.
Darlene and Joe were joined in marriage in December of '58 and lived throughout South Dakota, North Dakota, Michigan and Arizona prior to settling in West Des Moines in 1972.
Together they enjoyed traveling to all 50 states, especially enjoying, historical sites, the North Carolina coast and National Parks. Following Joe's passing, Darlene continued to enjoy traveling, whether it was a simple day trip or halfway around the globe. In addition to travel, she enjoyed playing bridge, reading, volunteering at WDMCC and spending time with friends and family.
Darlene is survived by her daughter, Sheri; grandsons, Joseph and Nate; daughter-in-law, Denise; her sister, Evelyn; and three nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph (2005) and son, Brian (2016).
Memorial gifts can be made to West Des Moines Christian Church or MercyOne Hospice. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 26 to May 29, 2019