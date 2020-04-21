|
|
Darlene Park
Clive - Darlene Park, 97, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 due to a long illness.
She was born Doris Darlene Dailey on August 17, 1922, the youngest of seven children. She was raised in the Snusville area of east Des Moines and graduated from East High School. She attended AIB and began her career at Bankers Trust as a comptometer operator. She eventually became one of the first female Bankers Trust officers before her retirement.
She married William Park on May 10, 1947 in Des Moines. After their retirement, they traveled around the world.
She is survived by her husband, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Emma Dailey; three brothers; and three sisters, who adored her.
McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines is in charge of arrangements, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to New Beginnings Christian Church, 8520 New York Avenue, Urbandale, Iowa 50322. To submit an online condolence, go to www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020