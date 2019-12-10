|
Darlene Sue Osterholtz
Grimes - Darlene Sue (French) Osterholtz, 71, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. A private family burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
She was born August 6, 1948 in Kokomo, IN, the daughter of Gerald R. and Ruth J. (Marquand) French. Darlene was a 1966 graduate of Kokomo High School where she participated in and enjoyed water ballet. Throughout the years Darlene was a bookkeeper/accountant and a business owner. She also worked for the State of Iowa Supreme Court Commissions.
Darlene and John married on April 10, 1987 and lived in northern Minnesota for 25 years. She attended church at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Backus where she had many friends. Darlene was also active in the community and with the Longville Lions Club, serving as their secretary for many years. In retirement, Darlene kept busy working for the U.S. Postal Service, Johnson Marine and Ron's True Value.
Darlene is survived by her husband, John; son, Ken (Carol) Chebuhar; two granddaughters, Kelsey Chebuhar and Megan Chebuhar; brother, David (Margaret) French; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Neva Johnson; and brother, Gary French.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019