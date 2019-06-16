Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
View Map
Darlene Thompson Obituary
Darlene Thompson

Formerly of Redfield - Darlene I. Thompson, 96, formerly of Redfield, IA passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in her apartment at The Waterford at Hidden Lake, Canton, GA. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11 AM at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel, 735 S. 14th, Adel, IA 50003. After the service and luncheon Darlene's cremains will be interred at the Dexter Cemetery.

Survivors include her sons Tommy (Debbie) of Georgia, Steven (Rosanda) of Georgia, and grandchildren Brian Thompson (Amanda), Tracy Ashby (Brandon), Brenda Twilley (Taylor), and Paula Tucker (Kyle). She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Darlene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Charles J. Thompson, her son Tony R. Thompson, granddaughter Angela A. Thompson McClemons. Darlene was also preceded in death by her two brothers Ernest Wine and Seth Wine.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Redfield Fire Dept. and EMS, PO Box 127, Redfield, IA 50233. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019
