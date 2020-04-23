|
|
Darline H. Urfer
Waukee, formerly of Grimes - Darline Henrietta Urfer, 102, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Legacy Pointe in Waukee, IA. At this time public gatherings have been limited to 10 people or less. Darline's services will be private at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Iles-Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center and will be live streamed through the Iles website. Please come to Darline's obituary page on the IlesCares.com website after 10:45 a.m Tuesday to join in the service. Private family burial will follow at Sunny Hill Cemetery in Grimes, IA.
Darline was born January 2, 1918, in Grimes, IA, to Peter and Edith (Bauman) Bohrofen. She married Raymond M. Urfer in 1939, and they moved in 1943 to a family farm in Grimes until their retirement in 1983. Darline was a proud homemaker. She loved to cook, do needle work, and quilt. Darline was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Grimes, where she also served the Ladies Aid as dining room chair for many years.
Darline is survived by her son, Jerry (Sandy) Urfer of Woodward, IA and other extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond and daughter, Raedine Urfer, and two brothers and one sister.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Grimes. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020