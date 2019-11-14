|
Darold H. "Red" Swenson
Urbandale - Darold H. Swenson, 86, passed away on November 13, 2019 at Bishop Drumm. Services will be held Monday, November 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. Family will greet friends following the service until 5:00 p.m.
Red was born August 21, 1933 in Hamilton County, Iowa to Rhina (Kallem) and Arthur Swenson. After graduating from high school, Red served in the US Army for 2 years. He worked as a pressman for Multiplex Business Forms for nearly 40 years and retired in 1995. In his free time, Red enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and was an all-around handyman who could fix anything.
He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Karen; his children, Joy (George) Anousis and Jon (Paula) Swenson; 5 grandchildren, Michael (Lindsey), Nikko, Jimmy (Amanda) and Kaitlin Anousis, and Cole Swenson; 6 great-grandchildren; sibling, Dorothy (Maurice) Wilcox; his step-children, Kamille (Tom) Loftus and Kerry Shackelford (Kim Douglas).
Red was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan; grandson, Noah Swenson; great-grandson, Nash Anousis; sibings, Lavonne, Raymond, Alan, Larry, Crystella, and Dale; and step-daughter, Debra Shonley.
