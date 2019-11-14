Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darold Swenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darold H. "Red" Swenson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darold H. "Red" Swenson Obituary
Darold H. "Red" Swenson

Urbandale - Darold H. Swenson, 86, passed away on November 13, 2019 at Bishop Drumm. Services will be held Monday, November 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines. Family will greet friends following the service until 5:00 p.m.

Red was born August 21, 1933 in Hamilton County, Iowa to Rhina (Kallem) and Arthur Swenson. After graduating from high school, Red served in the US Army for 2 years. He worked as a pressman for Multiplex Business Forms for nearly 40 years and retired in 1995. In his free time, Red enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and was an all-around handyman who could fix anything.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Karen; his children, Joy (George) Anousis and Jon (Paula) Swenson; 5 grandchildren, Michael (Lindsey), Nikko, Jimmy (Amanda) and Kaitlin Anousis, and Cole Swenson; 6 great-grandchildren; sibling, Dorothy (Maurice) Wilcox; his step-children, Kamille (Tom) Loftus and Kerry Shackelford (Kim Douglas).

Red was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan; grandson, Noah Swenson; great-grandson, Nash Anousis; sibings, Lavonne, Raymond, Alan, Larry, Crystella, and Dale; and step-daughter, Debra Shonley.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -