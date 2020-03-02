Resources
Indianola - A Funeral Mass for Darrel Konrad, 80, who passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Indianola, will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Darrel is survived by his wife, Charlotte; children, Tammy (Mark) Veasman, Tim (Misty) Konrad, Tracy (Mike) Lappin; grandchildren, Ashley (Adam) Thompson, Josh (Darcey) Veasman, Jake Lappin, Gretchen Veasman, Joe Lappin, Alexis Konrad, Jessica Lappin, Paige Turner, Darian Konrad, Dylan Turner, Logan Turner; great-grandchildren, Drake, Parker and Tristan Thompson and Aspen, Carter and Payten Veasman; siblings, Bernie (Ann) Konrad, Wilma Dittmer, Flavian (Ruth) Konrad, Don (Audrey) Konrad, Bob Konrad, Patsy (Carl) Marsh; mother-in-law, Gretchen Boord. He was preceded in death by his parents Rene and Anna Konrad; sisters, Norma Wallace and Rosie Lepley.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Memorials may be given to or Kiya Koda Humane Society. For a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
