Ames - Darrel W. Rensink, age 82 of Ames, Iowa (formerly of Sioux Center), passed away at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames on March 10, 2020.Visitation will be at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way in Ames on Sunday, March 15 from 2-4 p.m. Funeral services will be at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2400 Bloomington Road, in Ames on Monday, March 16 at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend Roger Twito officiating. A visitation will also be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 12 16th Street SE in Sioux Center on March 17 from 5-7 p.m. Interment will be March 18 at Memory Gardens in Sioux Center.
Darrel W. Rensink was born on August 13, 1937, on the family farm Northeast of Sioux Center, Iowa. He was the son of Gerrit and Cynthia (Sandbulte) Rensink. Raised on the farm, he attended Country School Welcome #7 through the 8th grade. He graduated from Sioux Center High School in 1955, and Northwestern Junior College in 1957.
One of Darrel's early hobbies was playing fast pitch softball in Sioux Center. During one game, his teammates found him missing in the dugout between innings, but quickly discovered him talking to a lady in the bleachers. On March 10, 1959, just a short year later, Darrel was united in marriage to that special lady, Johanna "Jo" Pap at the First Reformed Church in Sioux Center, IA. They raised 5 children and lived in Sioux Center until 1987.
Darrel's passion in life was public service. Mentored early by Mayor Maurice Te Paske, "Maury" wanted him to use his spare time to become politically and socially engaged, which would help to reward and benefit his community and the people he served. He applied this advice throughout his entire career. Darrel started as an Office Manager for the City of Sioux Center in 1958. He then took on the jobs of Director of Public Works and Community Development. In 1973, he became the City Manager of Sioux Center. Making sure to stay engaged while being City Manager, he also served as President of the Sioux Center Hospital, Commissioner with the Iowa Economic Development Authority, Commissioner with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), Board Member with the Iowa Health System Agency and the Iowa League of Municipalities. All of this previous dedication was instrumental, when Governor Terry Branstad appointed him as Director of the Iowa DOT in 1988. This was the job he loved the most, and he always gave the credit for this love to the 4,000 dedicated employees that made a positive impact on transportation for the people of Iowa. Still with the DOT, he also presided as Chairman of the National State Railroad Officials, and President of the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO). In 1999, he received the nation's highest honor for Transportation by winning the George S. Bartlett Award.
After retiring from the DOT, he continued his public service, and took an interim position as the City Administrator of Boone, IA. After two years in this position, he stayed with the City of Boone for six more years and served as their Director of Economic Development, and President of the Central Iowa Expo Board. One of his proudest accomplishments was securing the location of the National Farm Progress Show to Boone.
He finished his 62 years of public service working as a volunteer for Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, amassing 3,000 service hours with them. He was honored as the Ames Tribune "Unsung Hero" in 2013.
An extremely loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a soft-spot for family that was very apparent for those close to him. Family always came first, and work was always his second priority when it interfered with attending activities of his children and grandchildren. To him, getaways to attend an athletic event, a concert, or a recital were perfect vacations.
He was also an avid golfer and bowler. Never a hole-in-one, and never a perfect game, but it wasn't from lack of effort. He loved these hobbies and appreciated all of his golfing and bowling buddies over the last 60 years. His annual golfing trips to Omaha were also cherished memories, and he always looked forward to his daily coffee group in Ames. His other priorities involved his beloved St. Louis Cardinals and his Iowa State Cyclones. A season ticket holder, he was a familiar face at Iowa State Football, and Men's and Women's basketball games the past 30 years. He also served as President of the Ames/Story County Cyclone Club.
Darrel is survived by his wife, Jo of Ames, IA; five children: Darren (Lisa) Rensink of Sioux Center, IA, Beth Rich of Ames, IA, Leah Vander Zwaag of Ames, IA, Lyle (Laura) Rensink of Rockford, IL, Lonna (Brandon) Sumner of Brimfield, IL; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by two brothers; Wilmer (Marilyn) Rensink of Sioux Falls, SD, and Carl Rensink of Moss Point, MS.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, Gerrit W. and Cynthia Rensink; a twin brother Donald E. Rensink; a son, Loren W. Rensink; brother Milton J. Rensink; and grandson Derrick A. Rensink.
Memorials may be directed to Ascension Lutheran Church, 2400 Bloomington Rd, Ames, IA 50010; or the Israel Family Hospice House, 400 South Dakota Ave, Ames, IA 50014 Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020