Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Altoona United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Altoona United Methodist Church
Resources
1933 - 2019
Darrel Terpstra Obituary
Darrel Terpstra

Altoona - Homer Darrel Terpstra died on February 20, 2019. He was the youngest of Leslie Dow and Cecile Vivian (McConghey) Terpstra. He was born on March 5, 1933 at Skiff Hospital in Newton, IA. He attended country school and graduated from Newton High School in 1951. He attended Central College and entered the Army in 1953 and was discharged in 1955. He returned to College and Graduated in 1959. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Carolyn Terpstra and by six children Nancy (Dave) Long, Kimberling City, MO, Judy (Tony) Rivera, Camanche, IA, Julie (Al) DeYoung, Beecher, Il, Kathleen (Ron) Spengler, of Orlando Park, Il, Sally (Dan) DeGoey, Pleasant Hill, IA David (Vicki) Terpstra, Spring Green, WI ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He taught school for thirty-three years at various central Iowa schools retiring from Colfax-Mingo where he served as principal.

He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother William (Bill) and his sister Dolores Wilson, both in 2005.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Altoona United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family and will be decided on at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019
