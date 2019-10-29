|
|
Darrell Dean Duff
Darrell Dean Duff, 53, entered Heaven on September 27th, 2019, following a courageously fought battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life Service is at 11:00am on Saturday November 2nd, at Valley Church in West Des Moines, 4343 Fuller Road. Following the service a light lunch will be served allowing time to visit with family and friends.
Darrell was born in Des Moines, IA, on November 20, 1965, to Darrell G. and Alice (Sage) Duff. His faith journey began while attending First Friends Church as a child with his family. He attended Saydel schools and graduated from William Penn College in Oskaloosa, IA. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Sigma Fraternity. He was a hard worker and dedicated to what ever he chose to pursue. He worked for Best Buy for 15 years. In 2004, he earned his Master of Business Administration, Accounting and Finance from Regis University. In 2006, Darrell started his own business with Furniture Medic, as he loved working with wood.
In 2004, Darrell met Katie Thorp. They were married in 2005 and have two beautiful daughters, Macy and Leah. Darrell has been a loving, caring and devoted husband and father, as well as son and brother. Family meant everything to him.
He had a great sense of humor and always looked forward to visiting with family and friends. He was a loyal friend and a quiet servant of God. He is survived by his wife, Katie, and daughters, Macy and Leah; mother Alice Duff; sisters Linda Duff, Diana (David) Harwell, and Julie (Kevin) Berg; in-laws Richard and Gigi Thorp; brother-in-law Rob (Mellanie) Thorp; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Duff, and will be buried at Morrisburg Cemetery in Guthrie County.
Memorials may be made to the family, KTIS radio station in Minneapolis, MN, or Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, MN.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019