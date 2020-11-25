Darrell Else
Indianola - Darrell Else, 78, passed away at Taylor House Hospice on November 21, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, in which the family will not be present. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 1st, at the Norwalk Cemetery. For those unable to attend the graveside service in person, the family invites you to join them virtually through the link in his obituary found on Hamilton's website.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
