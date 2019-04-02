Services
Darrell George


Darrell George Obituary
Darrell George

Des Moines - Darrell Duane George, 83, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Kavanagh House.

Darrell was born July 4, 1935, in Des Moines, IA, to Andrew and Josephine (Oliver) George. A private burial of the cremated remains will take place in the future.

Darrell is survived by his children, Troy (Melissa Nash) George of Des Moines, IA, Doyle George of Des Moines, IA, Mary Jo (Tom) Oker of Baird, IA, James George of Des Moines, IA; daughter-in-law, Diane (Jeff) Murphy; sister, Gloria Newsome of Des Moines, IA; his beloved grand and great grandchildren; as well as his favorite dog, Taz. He was preceded in death by his companion, June Trafter; sister, Karen Medici; brothers, Dennis, Stephen, and Andy; and his parents.

Contributions may be made to Kavanagh House. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 2, 2019
