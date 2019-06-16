Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Mission Church
12001 Ridgemont Dr.
Urbandale, IA
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
The Mission Church
12001 Ridgemont Dr.
Urbandale, IA
Darrell Riggle Obituary
Darrell Riggle

Des Moines - Darrell Riggle 82, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at The Mission Church, 12001 Ridgemont Dr. Urbandale, Iowa. Visitation will start at 1:00 and will last until the service starts at 2:00 p.m.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 61 years, Karin, and daughters, Darelyn (Chuck) Soldano, Julie (Frank) Reid, Rebecca (Dan Leto) and Brenda (Bob) Riggle, 3 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren as well as a brother, Elmer (Caroline) Riggle.

In death Darrell rejoins his parents Clovie and Audrey and brother, Francis.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019
