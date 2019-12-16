Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon St
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Darren E. Banford


1971 - 2019
Darren E. Banford Obituary
Darren E. Banford

Indianola - Darren Eric Banford, 48, passed away on December 14, 2019 at Taylor House after a long battle with esophageal cancer.

He is the son of Rulon Don and Donna Jean Banford. He was born on May 12, 1971. He went to school and lived most of his life in Renton, Washington. In 2012, he moved to Indianola, Iowa where he met Angela Biehn. They married March 25, 2016. They were blessed with a daughter, Eisley Jean on July 11, 2018.

Darren is survived by his wife and daughter; step-children, Hannah, Benjamin, Carson and Allison; sister, Kim (David) Fisher of Auburn, Washington; brother, Marlo Banford of Salt Lake City, Utah; mother-in-law, Linda (Linn) West; father-in-law, Jim (Becky) Biehn. He was preceded in death by his parents and paternal grandmother, Fern Carver.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Darren enjoyed entertaining his daughter, Eisley, spending time at Lake Aquabi with Angela and the kids, and was a Star Wars fan, watching the trilogy several times.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 25, 2019
