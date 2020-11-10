1/1
Darren Miller
Darren Miller

Indianola - A Celebration of Life was held for Darren Miller on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo. Memorials may be made to his daughter, Jade or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Darren was known for his artistic spirit, and every room was brightened by his presence. Friends and family alike could find comfort in his arms. He left an impression on everyone he met. Those who knew this best were his children Jade Miller, Ashley (Sam) Avery, Alex Brown, and Cole Brown and his granddaughter, Adelyn.

Unfortunately, the brightest people are often the most damaged, and Darren lost a battle that every one of us continues to fight. The world will be a darker place without him. In the wake of his passing, we will always remember his warm smile, his friendly greeting, and his soaring voice. Please remember to check up on those you love and reach out a hand to them. You never know what they're going through, and you never know who you might save.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 10 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA 50049
(641) 774-2918
