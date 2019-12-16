Services
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
True Bible Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
True Bible Baptist Church
Darryl "Dean" Johnson

Darryl "Dean" Johnson Obituary
Darryl "Dean" Johnson

Des Moines - Darryl Dean Johnson, 59, passed away December 10, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Friday at True Bible Baptist Church with visitation starting at 11 am.

Darryl, a former coach and probation officer, was preceded in death by his parents, Kemp Sr. and Virginia Johnson; brother, Kenneth and nephew Jerome.

He is survived by his siblings, Delores Lankford, Kemp Johnson, Jr (Terra), and Kim Jones (Erwin) and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
