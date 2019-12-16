|
Darryl "Dean" Johnson
Des Moines - Darryl Dean Johnson, 59, passed away December 10, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Friday at True Bible Baptist Church with visitation starting at 11 am.
Darryl, a former coach and probation officer, was preceded in death by his parents, Kemp Sr. and Virginia Johnson; brother, Kenneth and nephew Jerome.
He is survived by his siblings, Delores Lankford, Kemp Johnson, Jr (Terra), and Kim Jones (Erwin) and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019