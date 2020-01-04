Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Paul AME Church
1201 Day St
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Paul AME Church
1201 Day St
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darryl Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darryl M. Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darryl M. Allen Obituary
Darryl M. Allen

Des Moines - January 16, 1948 - January 3, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Allen; daughters, Tina, Delores, Kimberly and Yolanda; step-daughters, Joanuna Bickham and Thressy Jones; brothers, Michael (Marvel) Allen; and nephew, Michael Allen Jr..

Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, with funeral service following at 1:30 p.m., at St. Paul AME Church, 1201 Day St, Des Moines. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -