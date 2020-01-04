|
|
Darryl M. Allen
Des Moines - January 16, 1948 - January 3, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Allen; daughters, Tina, Delores, Kimberly and Yolanda; step-daughters, Joanuna Bickham and Thressy Jones; brothers, Michael (Marvel) Allen; and nephew, Michael Allen Jr..
Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, with funeral service following at 1:30 p.m., at St. Paul AME Church, 1201 Day St, Des Moines. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020