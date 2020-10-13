Darwin B. SmithDes Moines, Iowa - Darwin B Smith, 82, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on October 12, 2020.Born October 15, 1937, Darwin grew up in Des Moines. In his early years, he served in the U.S. Army as a cook. He went on to work for Firestone Tire and upholstered car interiors on the side. He retired from Firestone after 43 years of service. Not one to be idle, he returned to put in a few more years after his initial retirement. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson and walk around the Iowa State Fairgrounds, which is right across the street from his childhood home. Darwin was an avid learner and kept up with all the new technology; he was proficient on the computer and his iPhone. He was meticulous about his home and vehicles, always keeping his lawn perfectly manicured and his cars spotless. Every Sunday he took time to visit his children and grandchildren.Darwin is survived by his sister, Dixie Harmeyer-Knowles; sons, Wallace (Janis) Smith and Rusty (Melissa) Smith; and his grandchildren, Emily (Dillon) Eisenlauer, Isabel Smith, Keaton Smith, Madelyn Smith, and Lochlan Smith.He was preceded in death by his mother, Dessa (West) Smith; his father, Donald Smith; infant brother, Billy Smith; and his granddaughter, Emma Kay Victoria Smith.A family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 15 at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Children's Cancer Connection.