1/1
Darwin B. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darwin B. Smith

Des Moines, Iowa - Darwin B Smith, 82, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on October 12, 2020.

Born October 15, 1937, Darwin grew up in Des Moines. In his early years, he served in the U.S. Army as a cook. He went on to work for Firestone Tire and upholstered car interiors on the side. He retired from Firestone after 43 years of service. Not one to be idle, he returned to put in a few more years after his initial retirement. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson and walk around the Iowa State Fairgrounds, which is right across the street from his childhood home. Darwin was an avid learner and kept up with all the new technology; he was proficient on the computer and his iPhone. He was meticulous about his home and vehicles, always keeping his lawn perfectly manicured and his cars spotless. Every Sunday he took time to visit his children and grandchildren.

Darwin is survived by his sister, Dixie Harmeyer-Knowles; sons, Wallace (Janis) Smith and Rusty (Melissa) Smith; and his grandchildren, Emily (Dillon) Eisenlauer, Isabel Smith, Keaton Smith, Madelyn Smith, and Lochlan Smith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dessa (West) Smith; his father, Donald Smith; infant brother, Billy Smith; and his granddaughter, Emma Kay Victoria Smith.

A family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 15 at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Children's Cancer Connection.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved