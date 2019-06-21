|
|
Darwin Daniel Thomas, Sr.
Des Moines - Darwin Daniel Thomas, Sr., 84, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines.
Darwin was born February 13, 1935, in Des Moines, to Arthur and Hazel (Hewitt) Thomas and married Lois Gourley in September of 1955. They made their home in Des Moines where they raised their four children. He worked at Naegle Outdoor Advertising for 24 years, retiring in 1991.
Darwin raised and raced Homing Pigeons and was an active member in the Des Moines Pigeon Racing Association. He was an avid animal lover and had many various pets, from raccoons to peacocks. He also enjoyed his beautiful flower gardens, especially his hybrid iris.
Darwin is survived by his children, Cynthia Ballard, Darwin "Dan" Thomas, Jr., Brian (Shelly) Thomas, and Gig (Stacie) Thomas, all of Des Moines; 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his siblings, Charles (Jane) Thomas and Don (Marie) Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Friday, June 21, at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa or the . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 21, 2019