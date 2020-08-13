Daryl Edward Cummings
Des Moines - Daryl Edward Cummings passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, August 10, 2020. There will be a private family funeral at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens.
Daryl was born in Harrison County, Missouri to Vernie Edward and Beatrice Ethel (Hogan) Cummings on December 27, 1924. He graduated from Stanberry High School in 1942. After high school, Daryl completed a three month training program in Fulton, Missouri to become a machinist leading to his job at Wood Bros, which later became Ford Implement. He retired from Ford Implement in Romeo, Michigan in October 1974 after 32 years. In retirement, he worked for the Army Corps of Engineers, surveying for the 100 year flood plan which later became Saylorville Lake. Daryl also worked for the Polk County Election Office.
In 1942, Daryl moved to Carney, Iowa and then Des Moines. Daryl enlisted in the Army in May 1943 serving in the 97th Division, 386th Infantry, Company L. Upon discharge from service in both Europe and Japan, Daryl had the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Daryl married the love of his life, Joy Crowell Cummings, on March 26, 1948, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They have two children, Darrylinn and Mark. The family resided in Saylor Township for 61 years. After Joy retired, they spent winters in Tucson, Arizona for 28 years.
Daryl loved planting and harvesting his garden, hunting, and fishing. Daryl was extremely proud of the VFW, working with others every week to clean and update the building.
Daryl was a member of Union Park United Methodist Church, a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine. He was a 70 year member and Past Commander of VFW Post 9662.
Daryl is survived by his wife of 72 years Joy, daughter Darrylinn, son Mark; four grandchildren, who he was extremely proud of, Scott (Jennifer) Fales, Lauren (Andrew) Larson, Leah Cummings, Nathan (Emily) Cummings; seven great grandchildren who were the light and joy of his life, Lynleigh, Lola and Gunner Fales, Cael and Ava Larson, Aubrey and Paisley Cummings.
Daryl was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Ethel Smith, Leola Misner, infant sister Ruth, twins, Ray and Roy Cummings, Jessie Pinckney and Franklin Cummings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Union Park United Methodist Church, 2305 E 12th St, Des Moines, IA 50316; Camp Sunnyside, 401 NE 66th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313; VFW Post 9662 1309 NE 66th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
