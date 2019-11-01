|
Daryl K. McNeal
Urbandale - Daryl K. McNeal, 64, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.
In a world full of pride, Daryl stood out because of his willingness to share his talents and gifts joyously, freely, and without expectation of receiving anything in return. Whether it was waylaying the fears of a young man going through the same cancer Daryl had survived years before or helping to make someone's life a little bit less scary, better, or easier, Daryl quietly forged connections that brought hope and happiness to many in need.
Along with his big-heart and generosity of spirit Daryl was a natural teacher and student. Many of his co-workers will remember a large bumble bee espousing the virtues of receiving the flu vaccine. His love of learning started early in life with the parental encouragement of his healthy curiosity and continued throughout his life with his creative investigations, love of books, travel, and TED talks. History was an avocation to Daryl and visiting historical sites and museums were cathartic. Once, he commandeered the car on vacation out of fear that our family wouldn't stop at the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument.
While many people exist, Daryl insisted on living. His ability to find humor in anything that came will always be his hallmark. His family and friends are where his life began and his love never ended.
Daryl was born February 28, 1955, in Pittsburg, Kansas, to Earl and Mary (Reynoso) McNeal. He always said how lucky he was that he married his best friend, Teresa Zdulski on May 28, 1977, in West Liberty, Iowa.
Daryl was a graduate of the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. He practiced his profession at Methodist and Dallas County Hospitals before retiring in 2013. He was a member of ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists).
Daryl is survived by his wife, Teresa McNeal; mother, Mary McNeal, brother, Randy McNeal; sister, Sandra McNeal; dog, Willie McNeal; nephews, Peter and Gareth Whitehead; niece, Alysa McCray. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl McNeal.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm, Friday, November 8, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, , or Variety - the Children's Charity of Iowa. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019