|
|
Daryl Keith Mace Sr.
Indianola - Daryl Keith Mace Sr passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 with family at his side.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia Mace of 49 years; 3 children and their spouses, JC Mace, Shane Mace, Daryl (Leona) Mace Jr; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and many more family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Velma, sister Wanema, and son Brent Mace. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00, Saturday, March 16, 2019, with funeral service to begin at 11:00 at Fairview Community Church, 19705 Hwy 69, Indianola IA 50125.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 14, 2019