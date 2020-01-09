|
Daryl Williams
Indianola - Services for Daryl Lee Williams, 60, who passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Iowa City, will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Indianola Trinity United Presbyterian Church with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Daryl is survived by his daughter, Amy Williams; mother, Lillian Williams; sister, Dawn (Rick) Ackerson; and sister-in-law, Kathy Williams. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Williams and brother, Dennis Williams.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, where family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association in his name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020