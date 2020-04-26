|
|
Daryle Jass
Ankeny - Private services for Daryle G. Jass, 84, of Ankeny, formerly of Mason City, were held April 24, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of Hope in Ankeny. Family and friends can view a Live Feed of the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday on our Facebook Page: Ouellette, Pierschbacher, Thomas Funeral & Cremation Care. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when all family and friends can be together and honor a life well lived. Memorial donations may be made to the Lutheran Church of Hope The Cupboard, and sent to his daughter, Brenda Hemsted c/o Bankers Trust 1925 N. Ankeny Blvd Ankeny, IA 50023. Memories may be shared online at www.optfuneral.com.
Daryle passed away April 20, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years, Carol; his children: Tammy (Bill) Zook, Brian (Cheryl) Jass, and Brenda (Shaun) Hemsted; grandchildren: Adam (Vanessa) Zook, Amanda (Jared) Rokke, Brittany (Jeff) Schroeder, Tyler (Gabie) Jass, Jordan (Courtney) Hemwood, Nick (Brittany) Hemsted, and Ryan (Kaelin) Hemsted; 6 great grandchildren with two more on the way; brother, Doug (Marilynn) Jass; sister-in-law, Arlene Jass; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents: Otto and Eva; and siblings: Gary Jass and Connie Albers.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020