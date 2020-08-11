Dave FertigWest Des Moines - Dave Fertig, 80, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Resthaven Mausoleum with entombment following.Dave was born January 21, 1940 in Des Moines to Donald and Dorothy "Maxine" Fertig and was a lifelong resident of the Des Moines area. Dave was a competitive bowling champion in his younger days and devoted his life to creating and operating companies specializing in awards programs. He had a lifelong passion of sports cars that started at a very early age and lasted until the very end.Dave is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Moore; son, Joel Fertig; step-son, David Knodle; two grandchildren; brother, Dan Fertig; nieces and nephews; and two cats, Casey and Meer who he adored.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a local humane society.