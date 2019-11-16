Services
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 292-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Dave Fraser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave Fraser


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dave Fraser Obituary
Dave Fraser

Huxley - Dave Fraser

6/26/1952 - 11/14/2019

Dave Fraser, age 67 Huxley, passed away at home on November 14 after fighting cancer for 18 months. Dave married Kim Wiese, of Jewell, Iowa, on July 12, 1080. Together they had two sons, Adam and Andrew. Dave owned his business, Four Seasons Chimney Sweep Company, and loved his job for nearly 30 years. He loved his wife, sons and grandsons with his whole heart. He also loved to watch Nebraska sports, playing college baseball, and being a teaching golf professional.

A gathering of friends and family will be 4-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov 19, at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, in Ames with a 10:00 a.m. Funeral service on Wednesday, November 20, at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care.

Online condolences may be directed to www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dave's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -