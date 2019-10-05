Services
Brandt Funeral Homes- Dallas Center
1301 Ash St.
Dallas Center, IA 50063
(515) 992-3701
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brandt Funeral Homes- Dallas Center
1301 Ash St.
Dallas Center, IA 50063
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Perry Bible
Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
Brethren Cemetery
Dallas Center, IA
Dave Meyers


1949 - 2019
Dave Meyers Obituary
Dave Meyers

Minburn - Dave Meyers, 70, passed away surrounded by his family Thursday, October 3, 2019. Services will be held 11 am Monday, October 7, 2019, at Perry Bible. Burial will follow at Brethren Cemetery in Dallas Center, Iowa, at 2:30 pm.

Dave was born July 28, 1949, in Des Moines, IA, to Reuben and Ruth (Eby) Meyers. He married Beckie (Heisey) Meyers on February 8, 1976, in East Berlin, PA. Together they raised their family and were very active in their community of Minburn, IA.

Dave worked as a Grain Operator for Heartland Co-op for 33 years. He also was a member of the volunteer Fire Department in Minburn.

The family will receive friends from 3 - 6 pm Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Brandt Funeral Home in Dallas Center. Contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation or to the family for a future bench with a view in Minburn. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 5, 2019
