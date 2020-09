Or Copy this URL to Share

Dave Waters



Clive - In loving memory of Dave Waters, born March 16, 1956 and suddenly passed away June 25, 2020. A private family service will be held September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A live stream link can be found at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome under Dave's obituary. He will be interred at Oakdale Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. that same day.









