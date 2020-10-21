David A. Byrkett, Jr.
Clive - David Arthur Byrkett, Jr., age 72, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home in Clive. David was born January 2, 1948 in Des Moines, Iowa to David Sr. and Lois (McFadden) Byrkett. He graduated from East High School. David married Carolyn (Aswegan) in 1967. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. David was a proud Marine and a brave veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved to listen to music, especially the Oldies, and enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting back in the day. His greatest joy was his family and he loved spending time with his eight grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sons, Bill (Sheryl), Brian, and Brad; eight grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. David will be interred at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
