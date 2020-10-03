1/1
David A. Miksell
David A. Miksell

Ankeny - David Allen Miksell, age 72, of Ankeny, Iowa passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Des Moines. A private family service will be held at this time, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

David was born May 3, 1948 to George and Josie (Sheldon) Miksell in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from Saydel High School and then went on to attend Northwest Missouri State. David was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War.

He married the love of his life, Shirley (Gammelien), on June 5, 1976, and together they raised one son, Jake. Dave retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 31 years of service. Dave loved fishing and being in the great outdoors. He cherished his family and enjoyed cheering for Jake in his athletic endeavors. Master of grilling, competitive cribbage player and expert fire builder, and he took coffee with his sugar. In the last year, he could most often be found in his comfy chair rocking with his granddaughter, Blake, or giving ear scratches to the puppies.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Shirley; son, Jake (Kelsey); granddaughter, Blake; brother, Steve (Cyndie Loeper); nieces: Tracy (Craig) Miksell-Branch, Amy Simpson, Ashley (Aaron) Ezzio; and great nephews and nieces: Nate Miksell-Branch, Ethan and Ella Simpson, and Aubree and Autumn Ezzio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to ValorFit or Keystone Church of Ankeny.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
