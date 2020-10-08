1/1
David A. Smith
1957 - 2020
David A. Smith

Remsen - David A. Smith, 62 years old, of Remsen, IA passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Unity Point Health-St. Luke's in Sioux City, IA.

Memorial service will be 7p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen with Pastor Will Dole officiating. Visitation with social distancing guidelines will be 5-7 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com

David was born on Nov. 7, 1957 at Millard, NE, to Wilfred and Fern (Benke) Smith. He was raised and educated in Millard, NE and New Market, IA. He then attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, MO.

On Sept. 25, 2004 he married Carla Weber at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, IA. The couple made their home in Indianola, IA for 16 years before moving to Remsen, IA.

David enjoyed spending time with family, his nieces, nephews especially Andy and Ruthie. He loved his dogs Madi and Buster. He enjoyed antiquing and going to casinos.

Survivors include, his wife Carla of Remsen; his brother Scott Smith of Mascoutah, IL; sister-in-law, Christi (Terry) Hoffman of Remsen; brother-in-law, Rick (Lisa) Weber of Alton, IA; several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Cami Hoffman.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fisch Funeral Home
310 Fulton St
Remsen, IA 51050
(712) 786-2333
