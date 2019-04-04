|
|
David Acheson
Des Moines, Iowa - David J. Acheson, 77, life-long East Side resident, died at the VA Hospital in Des Moines on April 2, 2019 He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy Acheson; two children, Kim Acheson and Jeff (Tricia) Acheson; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Parker and Elena; sister, Susie Acheson; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cora (Long) and Leo Acheson and son, Michael Acheson in 2011.
David was a 1960 graduate of East High School and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He served on the Des Moines Fire Department for 24 years until his retirement in 1989. A memorial visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5 and a memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6 all at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 4, 2019