Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
David Anderson Obituary
David Anderson

Norwalk - David Anderson, age 66, of Norwalk, died at his home on Monday, July 29th, 2019.

An open house will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, August 9th at O'Leary Celebration of Life Center in Norwalk. To share a memory about David and order flowers, please visit www.olearyfunerals.com. or call 515-981-0700.

David was born in Howard Lake, Minnesota the son of Vergil and Geraldine (Gutzke) Anderson. He married Mary Becker in 1976 in Billings, MT. To this union, three children were born, Erik, Zack and Mackenzie. David was self-employed and worked with local restaurants and retailers in Des Moines and the surrounding area.

David is survived by his father; Vergil; three children, Erik Anderson, West Des Moines, Zack (Dawn) Anderson, Norwalk, Mackenzie Anderson, West Des Moines; five grandchildren, Carson, Jack, Hazel, Brielle and Aleigha, all of Norwalk; siblings, Larry Anderson, Patricia Iten, Cassandra Formo, and Rob Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his mother Geraldine.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019
