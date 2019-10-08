|
David Bauman
Des Moines - David Bauman, 69, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Genesis Nursing Home. The family will receive friends 3-5:00 pm Sunday, October 13th at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 12:30 pm, Monday, October 14th at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
David was born May 8, 1950 in Falls City, NE to Gerald and "Billie" (Sinderson) Bauman. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and had worked as a truck driver and cement finisher.
Survivors include his mother, Billie Bauman of Des Moines; siblings: Wayne (Dodie) Bauman of Des Moines, Kim (Norm) Silbaugh of Gillette, WY and Lorri Record of Des Moines; biological sons: Shawn (Kristi) Lewis and Bryan (Dawn) Lewis of Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Senior Living (Attn: Kim Mathes), Hospice of the Midwest or Des Moines Diocese Seminarian Fund. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019