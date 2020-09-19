1/1
David Bennett
David Bennett

Perry - David "Dave" Bennett, age 72 of Perry passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial to follow at Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, IA. Memorials in Dave's memory will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Left to cherish Dave's memory are his wife Marlene Jo Bennett, "The Neighbor's Kids", Tracy (Pat) Gasche, Randy (Lisa) Bennett, Windy Ayres and Misty "the favorite" (Matt) Conrad.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
