David Bruce Norris
Urbandale - David Bruce Norris, 67, passed away March 6, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA.
Dave was born October 22, 1951 in Independence, MO to Lois Imogene (Davidson) and Robert Charles Norris. The family later moved to Raytown, MO where Dave graduated from high school and then to college. In his second year, he was drafted into the U.S. Air Force in 1974 and served until 1981. He then transferred to civilian life as an air traffic controller. His career moved him around the country, including New Mexico where his daughter, Megan was born.
Dave loved to travel and was quite the adventurer. He and Sharyl would take off for weeks at a time not knowing their destination, but only when they needed to return home. In recent years they discovered cruising and the convenience of seeing something new each day without having to unpack. Dave was an avid fan of aviation history and art, Jimmy Doolittle prints in particular. He was also a car buff and had recently purchased his 130th car. We believe he was Stew Hansen's number one customer! Dave was also a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Moody Blues Band.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Sharyl Norris; his daughter, Megan Hale (Norris) and granddaughters, Sydney and Maren Hale all of Sussex, WI; his aunt, Ruth French of Gladstone, MO; and his beloved dogs, McKinley and Halifax.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to an animal rescue of the donor's choice. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019