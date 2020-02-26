|
|
David Chaffin
Norwalk - David Ray Chaffin, 64, passed away on February 25, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Cathy Lynn Shelton-Chaffin, whom he married July 30, 1977. They were married for 42 years. He was born in Webb City, Missouri on May 25, 1955, the son of James Chaffin and Wylene Sellars Chaffin. He attended McDonald County High School in Anderson, Missouri. David graduated from Northeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Law Enforcement. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the 1st Cavalry Division. He was employed at Collins Aerospace, originally known as Delavan, for 35 years.
David enjoyed fishing, making lures, boating, reading, and gardening. He especially took pride in his Kansas City Chiefs football team. His personality enabled him to make many lasting friendships over the years. One of the great joys in his life were his many nieces and nephews. He had a passion for the companionship of dogs of which he raised many over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Wylene Chaffin; brothers: Bob, Bill, and Jack Chaffin; sisters: Joan Chaffin Broyles and Peggy Chaffin.
David is survived by his wife, Cathy Shelton-Chaffin, his sister, Alice Chaffin Crowder, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Merle Hay Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in his name to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, 4002 Ash St. DeSoto, IA 50069.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020