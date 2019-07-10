|
David Coffey
Montezuma - David Coffey, 77, of Montezuma, died on July 2, 2019, at his home.
A graveside service and burial are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6th, at Pleasant Township Cemetery in Ewart with his brother, Rev. Charles Coffey of Garden Grove, Iowa, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the David Coffey Memorial Fund and mailed in c/o his daughter, Kimberly Schultz, P.O. Box 711, Montezuma, Iowa 50171.
David was born on January 20, 1942, on a farm near Humeston, the son of Raymond Donald and Viola Ann Allen Coffey. He attended a country school near Allenton and later was a graduate of Garden Grove High School. Following his graduation, he moved to Des Moines and was employed at a Pester Derby gas station.
David moved to Grinnell in 1970 and was employed with Miracle Recreation as a welder for many years.
On May 11, 1971, he was united in marriage with Judy Helen Renaud, in Missouri. The couple continued to live in Grinnell and later moved to Ewart in 1990. While in Ewart, he owned and operated Poweshiek County Welding Shop. He retired in 2005.
He was a member of the Grinnell Fraternal Eagles Club.
David and Judy enjoyed camping and fishing with family and friends, especially at Red Rock Lake and Diamond Lake, almost every weekend. Riding his motorcycle and traveling throughout the United States was something he enjoyed, too. He loved attending and watching car racing, including Figure 8 and NASCAR; and he held an interest in antique farm equipment, fixing mowers, and backyard grilling.
Survivors include three children, Rick (Michelle) Neville of Tama, Kimberly Schultz of Montezuma, and Michelle (Gary) Sease of Newton; three brothers, Earl (Janice) Coffey of Osseo, Wisconsin, Charles (Edna) Coffey of Garden Grove, and Allen (Rosa) Coffey of Pleasanton, Texas; nine grandchildren, Helle, Cody, Kaylee and Rick, Jr. Neville, Mark and Jamie Schultz, David and Jeremy Beason, and Justin Sease; two great-grandchildren, Marissa and Mark David Schultz, Jr; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Judy in 2000.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 10, 2019