David Dean Prine
David Dean Prine

Des Moines - David Dean Prine 71 of DM passed away November 11th at Mercy Hospital. David was a life long resident of Des Moines. He enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles and traveling. He is survived by his mother Hazel Jones son Donnie Greenland brothers Larry Prine, Gaylord Jones and Drew Prine, sisters Janice Christy, Christie Rushing and Danette McNeley. A memorial will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery Thursday November 19th at 1:00pm in the scatter garden. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made in David's name to ARL of Iowa 5452 NE 22nd St., Des Moines, IA 50313.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Service
01:00 PM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
November 17, 2020
He was one brave, courageous, generous man. He had a great sense of humor


He will be missed by many
Valeria greenland
Friend
