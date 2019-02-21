|
|
David Dwight Noel
Of Indianola, Iowa - David Noel, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. David was born the son of Floyd and Marjorie Noel on December 26, 1939 in Bussey, Iowa. David married Sandy Noel and to that union they shared three children, Charles, Jeannie and Julie. He later met and married Sheila Noel in 1981, until her passing in 2009.
In 1960, David was 3rd Class Petty Officer for the U.S. Navy. He was appointed by the Des Moines Police Department on December 1, 1962. David was promoted to Sgt. on August 31, 1970 and retired as Sgt. on June 14, 1996.
He is survived by his loving children, Charles (Deb) Noel, Jeannie (Randy) Burley and Julie (Jay) Hastings; 7 grandchildren; sister, Kathy Reynolds; and brother, John Noel.
David was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Sandy Noel; second wife, Sheila Noel; brother, Paul Noel of Louisiana.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, with a prayer service following at 7:00 p.m., at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 21, 2019