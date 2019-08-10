|
David E. Shumate
Des Moines - David Eugene Shumate, 70, passed away on August 7, 2019 at the Veteran's Administrative Hospital in Des Moines.
David leaves his wife of 49 years, Linda (Blood) Shumate; his daughters, Tammy Shumate, Sindie Paul, Shelly Hail, and Jill Shumate; six granddaughters; two grandsons and three great grandchildren.
David was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medal with the Combat "V".
David is remembered for his silly imitations, crazy anecdotes, and goofy behaviors. He was a loving father and husband, a man of wisdom and full of compassion for all.
Although self-identified as AB Normal, most would say David was a down to earth kind of man. There was no task impossible and no person undeserving of kindness.
David will forever be known as a man dedicated to service of his nation and his family.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5-7pm at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Interment will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 10, 2019