|
|
David E. Whitlatch
Las Vegas - David Elvan Whitlatch, age 68, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
David was born November 17, 1950 in Albia, Iowa. He was the son of Charles and Betty (Somers) Whitlatch. David attended Lincoln High School in Des Moines. He married Patricia Fitzgerald on March 17, 1983. David grew up in the Des Moines area, but moved to Las Vegas and lived there from 1985 to the present.
David worked as an elevator mechanic for most of his life. He had been a member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors since 1970, and retired from Kone Elevator in 2011.
He enjoyed hosting visitors in Las Vegas, always a tour guide. He liked working for the union and was active with the union even after retirement. He was very proud of his work but enjoyed retirement to its fullest. David loved spending time with his family and traveled back to Iowa as often as he could.
He is survived by his sons, David Whitlatch, Jr. and Scott (Tamarisk) Wood; six grandchildren; siblings, Clifford Whitlatch, Alan Whitlatch, Kayla (Andy) Vaskis, and Hugh Whitlatch; sister-in-law, Carolyn; nieces, nephews and other family. David was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, brother Walt and his parents.
Services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 11AM, followed by funeral service at 1PM. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill after the services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 2, 2019