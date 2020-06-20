David Easter
1938 - 2020
David Easter

Polk City, Iowa - David Easter, age 81, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Madrid Nursing Home. He was born on August 7, 1938 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 24th at Union Cemetery.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
JUN
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Union Cemetery
