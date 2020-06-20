Or Copy this URL to Share

David Easter



Polk City, Iowa - David Easter, age 81, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Madrid Nursing Home. He was born on August 7, 1938 in Des Moines, Iowa.



The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 24th at Union Cemetery.









