On Friday, July 26, 2019, David Emmons, loving son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 60.
David was born on September 28, 1958 in Des Moines Iowa to Earl Emmons and Janet (Rausch) Schultz. He received his Bachelors of Arts from Drake University in Des Moines in 1983, and was a Disability and Life Insurance Underwriter.
David loved his profession and viewed it as means to a full life. He had a passion for history and genealogy and often combined the two during his many travels. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his compassionate spirit.
David was preceded in death by his father, Earl Emmons, his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his best friend and caretaker, Randy McNeal; mother and step father, Janet and Garry Schultz; his two sisters, Julie Grylls, and Kim Dupuy; his brother Chris Emmons; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at another date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019