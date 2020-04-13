Resources
David F. VanPatten Obituary
David F. Van Patten

Norwalk - David F. Van Patten passed away April 1, 2020. David was born July 7, 1933 to Frank and Mattie Van Patten in Stockport, Iowa. He graduated from Keosauqua High School in 1950. David served his country in the United States Army from 1955-1957. He owned a Buick dealership and a mobile home dealership. He owned sprint cars, promoted automobile racing, and was inducted into the Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame in 1990. David also authored a book and eventually retired to the farm. David enjoyed 25 years of wintering in Mexico, being with family and friends for a second shift beer or two, and being as ornery as possible in a very colorful life.

David is survived by his wife, Waneta of 61 years; children, Rich (Debbie), Eric (Kim), Mike (Melissa); grandchildren, Jacob (Josh), Matt (Kelsey), Chelsee (Joel), Kaitlyn (Nathan), Hunter (Randee) and Baylee; great-grandchildren Kayla, Micah and Carson; sister June Elder; aunt Marie Hainline and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life and telling of stories will be scheduled and held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
