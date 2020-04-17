|
|
David Gary Dean
David Gary Dean, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 16, 2020. He passed after a long battle with Lymphoma.
Dave will be deeply missed by his loving wife Roena, children, Mindy (Will) Alitz and Becky (Dave) Fletcher; granddaughter Samantha (John) Finneseth, grandsons, Tyler Alitz, Vance (Courtney) Fletcher and Chase Fletcher; and Great Grandchildren.
An online service will be streamed, Thursday, April 23rd at 2 PM. You can attend the service by accessing Zoom https://zoom.us/j/4598748094 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the -DSM or Wakonda Christian Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2020