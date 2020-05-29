David Helland
David Helland was born January 10, 1949 to Harlan and Josephine (Bussanmas) Helland in Des Moines, Iowa. After a diagnosis of Parkinson's a few years ago, he died peacefully in hospice in Chicago. David graduated from Lincoln High School in 1967. He graduated from the University of Iowa where he honed his literary skills and was columnist and Associate Editor of The Daily Iowan. After moving to Chicago, and being a regular attendant of Chicago Blues and Jazz Fests, he continued his writing focusing on magazine articles and linear notes for record albums and cd's. He was also editor of Downbeat magazine. Prior to his death, he was working on a history of jazz, which sadly he was unable to complete.
He is survived by his wife, Michaela Tomachewsky, his mother, Josephine Helland and sister, Jody (Bill) Moncrief.
David loved the dragonflies and bumblebees that patrolled his pond. Donations can be made in his name to Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation https://xerces.org.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.